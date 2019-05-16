New MPTC, ZPTC members to elect chairpersons soon

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the conclusion of MPTC and ZPTC (Mandal and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency) polls, the State Election Commission has begun preparing for the concomitant Mandal and Zilla Parishad Chairman elections.

They have been scheduled for July 5. The new MPTC and ZPTC members will now elect the chairpersons among themselves in their respective territorial constituencies. Speaking to media persons on Wednesday, State Election Commissioner V Nagi Reddy said the three phases of MPTC and ZPTC elections — held on May 6, 10, and 14 — were peaceful. Polling was held to elect 5,817 MPTC and 539 ZPTC members.

Of the 1.56 crore people that were eligible to vote in the elections, around 1.2 crore bothered to make the trip to polling booths across 32 districts in the State. The SEC had set up 32,045 polling stations through the three phases. The counting for these elections will be held on May 27, a few days after the Lok Sabha results are announced (May 23). An average voter turnout of 77.46 per cent was observed in each phase.

Nagi Reddy said four ZPTC and 158 MPTC members had been elected unanimously. “The three phases of the Ordinary elections passed of peacefully, without any incident. There were technical mistakes on ballot papers in seven places. We are going to hold the polls again in these places on May 17,” he said.

Reddy added that the 6,500-odd ballot boxes had been taken to 123 strong rooms and police personnel have been deployed to secure them. On the imminent municipal elections, necessitated with the expiry of terms of present members in July first week, Nagi Reddy said the Election Commission has begun compiling data onwards for the preparation of electoral rolls in said places. The State government too will have to finalise the reservations soon, added Reddy.

DGP pats police for peaceful conduct of polls

Hyderabad: State Director General of Police (DGP) Mahender Reddy on Wednesday said MPTC and ZPTC elections had gone off peacefully, without a single violent incident reported through the three phases. Reddy said the State police machinery in all districts a commissionerates had made elaborate bandobust and security arrangements for smooth conduct of the polls. “All the staff and officers of Telangana police worked very hard to ensure the election process of incident-free. I congratulate and convey my appreciation to all police personnel for their extraordinary work during the election process,” said Reddy. The DGP also appreciated election authorities and officers of other departments concerned for their cooperation