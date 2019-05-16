Home States Telangana

Newborn dies, family claims nurses at fault

The agitation began a day after one Md Haleema developed labour pain in Komuguda village.

Published: 16th May 2019 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2019 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Nurse

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Relatives of a woman, whose child died immediately after birth, staged a protest in front of the Kumrambheem District Headquarters Hospital on Wednesday, claiming that negligence of the hospital staff caused the death.

The agitation began a day after one Md Haleema developed labour pain in Komuguda village. She was admitted to the hospital around 10 pm on Tuesday and gave birth to a boy in the wee hours of Wednesday. However, the child died within minutes.

The death came as a shock to the family as the baby was born after 11 years of waiting. Haleema’s husband, Md Taj, blamed the nurses, saying they were not equipped to conduct the delivery. A duty doctor, who was to be present, was not around, Haleema’s relatives claimed, adding that the nurses committed blunders.

District medical authorities maintained that staff nurses were competent to conduct normal deliveries, and doctors were needed only for complicated cases. However, they added that they would order an inquiry to ascertain if negligence or ineptitude were to blame for the death.

On hearing about the protest, the police reached the hospital and assured the family that action would be taken against the hospital staff. The Asifabad police have registered a case and an investigation is on.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp