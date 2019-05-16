Newborn dies, family claims nurses at fault

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Relatives of a woman, whose child died immediately after birth, staged a protest in front of the Kumrambheem District Headquarters Hospital on Wednesday, claiming that negligence of the hospital staff caused the death.

The agitation began a day after one Md Haleema developed labour pain in Komuguda village. She was admitted to the hospital around 10 pm on Tuesday and gave birth to a boy in the wee hours of Wednesday. However, the child died within minutes.

The death came as a shock to the family as the baby was born after 11 years of waiting. Haleema’s husband, Md Taj, blamed the nurses, saying they were not equipped to conduct the delivery. A duty doctor, who was to be present, was not around, Haleema’s relatives claimed, adding that the nurses committed blunders.

District medical authorities maintained that staff nurses were competent to conduct normal deliveries, and doctors were needed only for complicated cases. However, they added that they would order an inquiry to ascertain if negligence or ineptitude were to blame for the death.

On hearing about the protest, the police reached the hospital and assured the family that action would be taken against the hospital staff. The Asifabad police have registered a case and an investigation is on.