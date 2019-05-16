Public hearing on Palamuru from June 4

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) will conduct public hearing next month as part of procedure to seek environmental clearance for Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS).

The public hearing will be conducted between June 4-17 in six districts of Nagarkurnool, Rangareddy, Narayanpet, Vikarabad, Mahbubnagar and Nalgonda.

Seeking mandate from public in these six districts for taking up the project is of significance, as the project requires 15,790 hectares, most of which - 13,092 hectares is patta land and 2,698 hectares is government land.

The PRLIS project meant for providing irrigation water to the drought-prone erstwhile districts of Mahbubnagar, Rangareddy and Nalgonda has been in the pipeline for some time now. It was talked about even before the formation of Telangana State as a panacea for the drought-affected districts. During the Assembly elections, completion of the PLRIS project was one of the election promises by all parties.

However, the project is yet to see the light of day even though the pre-feasibility report on the project was sent by the State government to the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests in 2017 and in the same year the Terms of Reference were issued for the project by the ministry.

The irrigation project aims to irrigate upland areas of Mahbubnagar, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet and Nalgonda districts, for a command area of 4.97 lakh Ha, in close to 1,226 villages at an estimated cost of `52,056 crore.

Scheduled dates

The public hearing will be conducted on June 4 (Nagarkurnool), 7 ( Rangareddy), 10 (Narayanpet), 12 (Vikarabad), 14 (Mahbub-nagar) and 17 (Nalgonda)