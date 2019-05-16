Home States Telangana

Public hearing on Palamuru from June 4

The public hearing will be conducted between June 4-17 in six districts of Nagarkurnool,  Rangareddy, Narayanpet, Vikarabad, Mahbubnagar and Nalgonda.

Published: 16th May 2019 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2019 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Air pollution

Representational Image (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) will conduct public hearing next month as part of procedure to seek environmental clearance for Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS).

The public hearing will be conducted between June 4-17 in six districts of Nagarkurnool,  Rangareddy, Narayanpet, Vikarabad, Mahbubnagar and Nalgonda.

Seeking mandate from public in these six districts for taking up the project is of significance, as the project requires 15,790 hectares, most of which -  13,092 hectares is patta land and 2,698 hectares is government land.

The PRLIS project meant for providing irrigation water to the drought-prone erstwhile districts of Mahbubnagar, Rangareddy and Nalgonda has been in the pipeline for some time now. It was talked about even before the formation of Telangana State as a panacea for the drought-affected districts. During the Assembly elections, completion of the PLRIS project was one of the election promises by all parties.
However, the project is yet to see the light of day even though the pre-feasibility report on the project was sent by the State government to the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests in 2017  and in the same year the Terms of Reference were issued for the project by the ministry.

The irrigation project aims to irrigate upland areas of Mahbubnagar, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet and Nalgonda districts, for a command area of 4.97 lakh Ha, in close to 1,226 villages at an estimated cost of `52,056 crore.

Scheduled dates

The public hearing will be conducted on June 4 (Nagarkurnool), 7 ( Rangareddy), 10 (Narayanpet), 12 (Vikarabad), 14 (Mahbub-nagar) and 17 (Nalgonda)

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp