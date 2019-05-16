Ramulu not affiliated to any party, HC told

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior counsel from Supreme Court, Salman Khurshid, on Wednesday told the Telangana High Court that the MLCs who were nominated by the Governor under the ‘social service’ category do not have affiliation with any political party, and hence the action of disqualifying his client, S Ramulu Naik, under the Anti Defection Law is against the Constitution.

He urged the Court to summon the relevant records for examination, to ascertain if Naik is affiliated to any political party.

The senior counsel was making these submissions before the vacation bench dealing with the petition filed by Naik, challenging the disqualification of his membership in the Legislative Council by the Council chairman.

After hearing the submissions of the senior counsel, the Bench directed State Additional Advocate General to submit the records pertaining to Naik, along with video footage, showing Naik had met the Congress party president before disqualification. The Bench then posted the matter to Thursday.