Students’ wait continues as results date now May 27, answer scripts to be uploaded

Sadaf Aman By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the Telangana High Court issuing an interim order directing Education Secretary B Janardhan Reddy and Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) secretary A Ashok to upload all re-valuated answer scripts on the website by May 27, students’ excruciating wait for re-counted and re-verified results has been extended. The Board earlier planned to release the results on Wednesday.

While the court’s decision is being seen as a step to help students not only review their performance, but also approach the court in case of discrepancies, and place accountability on the BIE, it is likely to have a ripple effect on the future of all Intermediate students seeking to pursue engineering and even degree courses.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) earlier decided to withhold the EAMCET results until the re-counted and re-verified results were out, and Andhra Pradesh decided to follow suit. But now, the AP EAMCET results will be out on May 18.

The TSCHE was to issue the notification for Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST), through which admissions to UG courses are conducted, on Wednesday, but will now issue it on May 22, and registrations and exercising web options would begin the following day. TSCHE officials attributed the postponement to the delay in declaring the re-counted and re-verified Intermediate results.

TSCHE vice-chairman Prof V Venkatramana said there was no need for students or parents to worry. “We are on schedule. The academic calendar will be adhered to, and there will be no deviation,” he said, and added that the Council was working to ensure that no student was disadvantaged, in EAMCET or degree admissions.

The advanced supplementary examination, that was scheduled from May 16, was rescheduled to May 25. Now, with the HC’s latest direction to the BIE, there is a demand for exam dates to be revised again. “The Intermediate Board should revise and immediately announce the supplementary exam dates. Conducting exams on the earlier dates without the RC/RV dates being announced, serves no purpose,” said Achyuta Rao, the child-rights activist who filed the PIL.

Colleges under JEE, AP EAMCET to benefit?

If AP EAMCET results are out first, students would be tempted to go there. Similar is the case with JEE. “This time, students might not be able to compare colleges under JEE and AP EAMCET with TS EAMCET, since the re-counted and re-verified results would be not be out,” said P Madhusudhan Reddy, Intermediate JAC chairman