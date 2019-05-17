Home States Telangana

20,000 tonnes of uranium in Telangana set for exploration

AMD’s core mandate is to carry out geological exploration and discover mineral deposits needed for nuclear power programmes.

Published: 17th May 2019 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Department of Atomic Energy Hyderabad. (Photo | AMD official website/amd.gov.in)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration and Research (AMD), the oldest unit of the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), on Thursday marked 70 years of its existence, its director MB Verma revealed that “AMD has been able to identify and explore unconformity-related uranium deposits of Lambapur, Peddagattu, Chitrial in the northern Telangana region, where nearly 20,000 tonnes of reserves are ready for exploration.”

AMD’s core mandate is to carry out geological exploration and discover mineral deposits needed for nuclear power programmes. “AMD has proved over three lakh tonnes of uranium oxide resources,” Verma said, adding that the organisation also proved 1,174 million tonnes of beach sand mineral resources deposits. The organisation plans to set up a national “core” library in Hyderabad. “Core will be available from various regions that we have explored, such as the Cudappa Basin. It will be scanned and people can see the samples and study them to get a first-hand idea for research purposes,” Verma explained.

Vice-President Venkiah Naidu, who graced the event, applauded AMD’s work in the field of nuclear energy and said, “I appreciate the fact that AMD has been able to become a self-sufficient organisation, following the vision of Homi J. Bhaba. AMD is the sole institute of the Government of India that is involved in the exploration of atomic welfare resources such as uranium, lithium and other rare mineral resources. Additionally, I am also visiting other research institutes as part of a ‘knowledge pilgrimage’ to identify the innovations and problems, if any, and convey them to the concerned people.”

He added that India has made a strategic choice to pursue a low-carbon growth in the coming decades. However, taking into consideration the effect of mineral-based exploration and researches, vice-president Venkiah Naidu warned that “Geo-resources are nature’s gift bestowed upon a nation. The prospect of a nation depends on proper identification and exploration of these reserves.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Department of Atomic Energy Atomic Minerals Directorate Telangana Uranium Exploration

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
The Eiffel Tower has turned 130-years-old on Wednesday. Paris is celebrating its birthday with a light show at the famed monument. (Photo | AP)
Eiffel tower, the iron lady of Paris turns 130 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp