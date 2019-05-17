20,000 tonnes of uranium in Telangana set for exploration

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration and Research (AMD), the oldest unit of the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), on Thursday marked 70 years of its existence, its director MB Verma revealed that “AMD has been able to identify and explore unconformity-related uranium deposits of Lambapur, Peddagattu, Chitrial in the northern Telangana region, where nearly 20,000 tonnes of reserves are ready for exploration.”

AMD’s core mandate is to carry out geological exploration and discover mineral deposits needed for nuclear power programmes. “AMD has proved over three lakh tonnes of uranium oxide resources,” Verma said, adding that the organisation also proved 1,174 million tonnes of beach sand mineral resources deposits. The organisation plans to set up a national “core” library in Hyderabad. “Core will be available from various regions that we have explored, such as the Cudappa Basin. It will be scanned and people can see the samples and study them to get a first-hand idea for research purposes,” Verma explained.

Vice-President Venkiah Naidu, who graced the event, applauded AMD’s work in the field of nuclear energy and said, “I appreciate the fact that AMD has been able to become a self-sufficient organisation, following the vision of Homi J. Bhaba. AMD is the sole institute of the Government of India that is involved in the exploration of atomic welfare resources such as uranium, lithium and other rare mineral resources. Additionally, I am also visiting other research institutes as part of a ‘knowledge pilgrimage’ to identify the innovations and problems, if any, and convey them to the concerned people.”

He added that India has made a strategic choice to pursue a low-carbon growth in the coming decades. However, taking into consideration the effect of mineral-based exploration and researches, vice-president Venkiah Naidu warned that “Geo-resources are nature’s gift bestowed upon a nation. The prospect of a nation depends on proper identification and exploration of these reserves.”