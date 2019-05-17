Bihar emulating Telangana's Mission Bhagiratha: Deputy adviser to Union Drinking Water Ministry

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Lauding the State government for successfully implementing the Mission Bhagiratha scheme, D Rajasekhar, Deputy Advisor at the Union Ministry of Drinking Water, said that Bihar is emulating Telangana in an attempt to provide drinking water to every household in that State. After a tour of Siddipet district, to study the Mission Bhagiratha scheme, on Thursday, Rajasekhar said that he never saw a scheme like Mission Bhagiratha in any other State in the country.

Almost all the states in the country are supplying drinking water to households from borewells. But, Telangana is the only State which is supplying surface water to each and every household in the State, he said.

Rajasekhar also visited the Komatibanda pump house of Mission Bhagiratha and Gangireddulolla Colony in Siddipet mandal where people are enjoying 24x7 drinking water supply. Stating that the flow control valve system being used in Mission Bhagiratha has helped to minimise the wastage of water, Deputy Advisor at the Union Ministry of Drinking Water said that Bihar, taking a cue from Telangana, has also launched a similar scheme to provide drinking water to every household.