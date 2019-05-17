Congress wants MLC bypoll counting to be postponed by a month

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an attempt to ensure that the party retains at least one MLC seat in the upcoming Local Authorities Constituency MLC byelections, the Congress held a meeting with heads of all its district units at Gandhi Bhavan on Thursday.

The party raised concerns over the time gap between the counting of votes in MPTC and ZPTC elections and that of MPP and ZP chairman polls. Considering that there could be influence from powerful corners, the party said that the counting should be postponed. During a press conference, TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy asked: “If results for MPTC and ZPTC are announced on May 27, will the election of MPP and ZP chairmen be made after July 5?” Stating that there is a possibility of influencing the voters and swaying the results to one side, he said that counting should be postponed by a month.