Former director of Hathway arrested for cheating, harassment of wife for dowry

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former director of Hathway Digital Cable TV and Broadband Internet Services provider Rajasekhar, popularly known as Hathway Rajasekhar was arrested on charges of cheating and dowry harassment. A 42-year-old woman, whom he married in 2016, approached police, alleging cheating and dowry harassment. The victim runs private hostels in the city.

According to police, the woman claimed that she got divorced from her first marriage and was staying alone. Knowing about her divorce, Rajasekhar offered to marry her. He even convinced her children for the marriage and after getting approval from the family members, they got married in Bengaluru.

A few months into the marriage, Rajasekhar started harassing the woman and also tortured her for additional dowry. Unable to bear the torture, she mortgaged her gold jewellery at Muthoot finance and gave `1.20 crore to him. However, she later came to know that Rajasekhar who claimed that he was also divorced from his first marriage, lied to her and did not divorce his first wife. She lodged a complaint with Gachibowli police alleging cheating, harassment and torture for dowry. Based on her complaint and other evidences, Rajasekhar was arrested and produced in the court.

Inquiries revealed that Rajasekhar, who was director at Hathway, resigned to his position, after the firm’s affairs were stuck in National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).