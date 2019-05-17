Home States Telangana

Former director of Hathway arrested for cheating, harassment of wife for dowry

A 42-year-old woman, whom he married in 2016, approached police, alleging cheating and dowry harassment. The victim runs private hostels in the city.

Published: 17th May 2019 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, crime against woman

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former director of Hathway Digital Cable TV and Broadband Internet Services provider Rajasekhar, popularly known as Hathway Rajasekhar was arrested on charges of cheating and dowry harassment. A 42-year-old woman, whom he married in 2016, approached police, alleging cheating and dowry harassment. The victim runs private hostels in the city.

According to police, the woman claimed that she got divorced from her first marriage and was staying alone. Knowing about her divorce, Rajasekhar offered to marry her. He even convinced her children for the marriage and after getting approval from the family members, they got married in Bengaluru.

A few months into the marriage, Rajasekhar started harassing the woman and also tortured her for additional dowry. Unable to bear the torture, she mortgaged her gold jewellery at Muthoot finance and gave `1.20 crore to him. However, she later came to know that Rajasekhar who claimed that he was also divorced from his first marriage, lied to her and did not divorce his first wife. She lodged a complaint with Gachibowli police alleging cheating, harassment and torture for dowry. Based on her complaint and other evidences, Rajasekhar was arrested and produced in the court.

Inquiries revealed that Rajasekhar, who was director at Hathway, resigned to his position, after the firm’s affairs were stuck in National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hathway Digital Cable TV NCLT Hathway Rajasekhar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
The Eiffel Tower has turned 130-years-old on Wednesday. Paris is celebrating its birthday with a light show at the famed monument. (Photo | AP)
Eiffel tower, the iron lady of Paris turns 130 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp