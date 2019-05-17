Indonesian delegation visits EFLU

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stressing the need for active cooperation between India and Indonesia in the field of education, a nine-member Indonesian delegation led by the Consul General Ade Sukendar of the Republic of Indonesia in Mumbai, called on Vice Chancellor E Suresh Kumar of the English and Foreign Languages University, on Thursday.

The Consul General said that his visit to EFLU will enhance specialised teacher training programmes, proficiency training for diplomats, and further enrich cultural relations.