Lok Sabha Elections: GHMC gears up for counting on May 23

HYDERABAD: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) gears up for counting of votes for two Lok Sabha constituencies, Hyderabad and Secunderabad falling in Hyderabad district. The counting of votes across the country will take place on May 23.

Arrangements for counting of votes are being put in place in all the 14 counting centres in the city. Each counting centre will have 14 tables. Every table will have a counting supervisor, assistant supervisor and micro observer. There will be about 588 counting staff.

The process of counting will begin with the counting of postal ballots followed by counting of the votes polled in the EVMs. The counting will be held at two centres in LB Stadium, Reddy College, Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Indoor Stadium, and seven other centres.

The first round of training for officials was held on Thursday and another round of training for officials is scheduled on May 22. As per instructions, five VVPATs would randomly be picked and voter slips would be counted.