Sadhvi Pragya should apologise for calling Godse patriot: KT Rama Rao

Published: 17th May 2019 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

TRS working president KT Rama Rao

TRS working president KT Rama Rao (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday demanded an apology from BJP’s candidate from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat and Malegaon blast accused Pragya Singh Thakur for calling Nathuram Godse a patriot.

Pragya Singh kicked up a row when she called Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse a “patriot” in response to a question on actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan’s recent remarks ‘’Independent India’s first extremist was a Hindu. His name was Nathuram Godse.’’ 

She later apologised for it and withdrew the statement. 
Reacting to Pragya’s comments that Godse was a “Desh Bhakt”, KTR tweeted: “No matter what politics you affiliate with, what ideology you espouse; there are some lines that you just don’t cross. Pragya Singh Thakur’s statement is absolutely reprehensible and abominable. She should apologise unconditionally for vilifying the Father of our nation”.

TRS KT Rama Rao KTR Nathuram Godse Mahatma Gandhi Patriot

