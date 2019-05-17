Sadhvi Pragya should apologise for calling Godse patriot: KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday demanded an apology from BJP’s candidate from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat and Malegaon blast accused Pragya Singh Thakur for calling Nathuram Godse a patriot.

Pragya Singh kicked up a row when she called Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse a “patriot” in response to a question on actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan’s recent remarks ‘’Independent India’s first extremist was a Hindu. His name was Nathuram Godse.’’

She later apologised for it and withdrew the statement.

Reacting to Pragya’s comments that Godse was a “Desh Bhakt”, KTR tweeted: “No matter what politics you affiliate with, what ideology you espouse; there are some lines that you just don’t cross. Pragya Singh Thakur’s statement is absolutely reprehensible and abominable. She should apologise unconditionally for vilifying the Father of our nation”.