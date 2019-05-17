Telangana brings World Design Assembly to India for first time

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Come October, Hyderabad will host the World Design Assembly, a biennial mega event of the World Design Organisation (WDO). To be held in India for the first time, the event will take place on October 11 and 12, and will be based on the theme ‘humanising design’.

A day before the event begins, the city will host the Research and Education Forum, where academics and industry leaders will submit papers and posters on three major themes — the integration of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals in international design curricula, the future of design education in emerging economies, and human approach to digital media.

The World Design Assembly will be organised in partnership with the Telangana Industries and Commerce Department, the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, and the Indian School of Business. The main objective of the World Design Assembly is to build inclusive, resilient and sustainable cities by using better design. According to sources, the event will be held at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC).