Asaduddin Owaisi mocks Narendra Modi’s first media appearance

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first press conference in five years as “munh dikhayi”, as he did not take any questions from journalists during it.

Taking to Twitter, Owaisi said, “@PMOIndia nice presser. It’d have been better if you actually took questions, instead of just sitting there. You were all about that DEEDAAR but not about answering questions But sure, everyone has to start somewhere :)”

He then said, “In Hyderabad, we have MUNH DIKHAYI ceremony for newlywed couples. Was @PMOIndia silent like he, too is likely to leave?”

He also took a jibe a Modi who, earlier in the day during a interview to a news channel, said that he would ‘never forgive’ Sadhvi Pragya for her Godse-deshbhakt statement.

He said, “Your drama, though, has to stop. This culture of demeaning every national icon & institution was started by you... After all don’t you have Godse’s conspirators portrait in your office?”

