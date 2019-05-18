Bypolls: 9 in fray at three MLC seats

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Byelections to the MLC Local Authorities’ Constituencies of Warangal, Rangareddy and Nalgonda will not be unanimous after all. With the last date for withdrawal of candidates having passed on Friday, there are five candidates at Warangal and two each at Rangareddy and Nalgonda.

At Warangal, the candidates are Pochampally Srinivas Reddy (TRS), E Venkatram Reddy (Congress), A Yakaiah, T Ravinder and R Ravinder (Independents). The fight at Rangareddy is between former minister Patnam Mahender Reddy (TRS) and Pratap Reddy Kommuri (Congress). In Nalgonda, battling it out are Komatireddy Laxmi (Congress) and Tera Chinappa Reddy (TRS). Polling will be held on May 31 between 8am and 4pm, and counting of votes will take place on June 3.