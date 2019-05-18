Home States Telangana

Congress, TDP seek early polls to MPP, ZP chairs

Telangana Telugu Desam Party L Ramana said he was scared of all MPP and ZP chairs going to the TRS party if the elections are delayed.

Published: 18th May 2019 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2019 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

For representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An all-party delegation, led by the Congress, met State Election Commissioner (SEC) V Nagi Reddy, requesting him to conduct the Zilla Parishad chairpersons and Mandal Parishad president elections within three days of the declaration of results of MPTC and ZPTC polls. 

The SEC had earlier said the ZP chair and MPP elections would be held after July 5. Due to this supposed gap, Opposition parties such as Congress, TDP, TJS and CPI have been wary of TRS ‘resorting to horse-trading’. 

The delegation asked the SEC to conduct the said polls immediately after the declaration of MPTC and ZPTC polls — May 27. 

“The electoral process could influenced by this 40-day gap between the declaration of MPTC and ZPTC elections and MPP and ZP chairperson polls might. By the use of black money, leaders of other parties can be bought in an undemocratic manner, “ said TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Telangana Telugu Desam Party L Ramana said he was scared of all MPP and ZP chairs going to the TRS party if the elections are delayed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Assembly polls Congress MPTC ZPTC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
West Indies legend Clive Lloyd told that the ICC's flagship event in England and Wales will be 'World Cup of all-rounders'. TNIE takes a look at the five best all-rounders who could define matches as it kicks off on May 30.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five all-rounders to watch out for
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp