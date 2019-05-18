Congress, TDP seek early polls to MPP, ZP chairs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An all-party delegation, led by the Congress, met State Election Commissioner (SEC) V Nagi Reddy, requesting him to conduct the Zilla Parishad chairpersons and Mandal Parishad president elections within three days of the declaration of results of MPTC and ZPTC polls.

The SEC had earlier said the ZP chair and MPP elections would be held after July 5. Due to this supposed gap, Opposition parties such as Congress, TDP, TJS and CPI have been wary of TRS ‘resorting to horse-trading’.

The delegation asked the SEC to conduct the said polls immediately after the declaration of MPTC and ZPTC polls — May 27.

“The electoral process could influenced by this 40-day gap between the declaration of MPTC and ZPTC elections and MPP and ZP chairperson polls might. By the use of black money, leaders of other parties can be bought in an undemocratic manner, “ said TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Telangana Telugu Desam Party L Ramana said he was scared of all MPP and ZP chairs going to the TRS party if the elections are delayed.