Ex-prisoners to be roped in to build 2BHK houses

The motive behind the scheme is to reduce poverty and homelessness while ensuring that inmates who are released from the prisons will be employed to work at such construction sites. 

jail, prison, behind bars

For representational purposes

HYDERABAD: Buoyed by the response to the State government’s 2BHK housing scheme, the prisons department has now set its eyes on a gated housing community and construct affordable 2BHK apartments. 

Director general of prisons and correctional services, VK Singh, giving further details on the project, said: “we will first have the scheme implemented for our staff members and later extend to the common people.’’ 

“The project will eliminate crime rate as all released and serving prisoners will be provided employment,’’ he said. The prisons department has decided to open 20 more fuel stations in the next three months.

“The petrol stations will be set up across the State and our plan is to have 50 fuel stations by the end of the year,” Singh said adding that feasibility reports have already prepared by the officials concerned. 

