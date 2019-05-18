File FIR against L&T Metro Rail in food court case, HC directs police

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Acting Chief Justice of Telangana High Court, Raghavendra Singh Chauhan, directed the Cyberabad police and the Home Department to register FIR against L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd and conduct investigation as per law, based on a complaint filed by Urban Asia Restaurants and Hotels Private Ltd in the city.

In the order dated Wednesday, the Acting Chief Justice pointed out that despite the petitioner having informed Cyberabad police of cognizable offences having occurred in a complaint dated May 6, the police is yet to register an FIR against persons named in the complaint.

The Acting Chief Justice also reminded Cyberabad police that whenever the police is informed of a cognizable offence having allegedly occurred, it is required to file an FIR.

Further, the Commissioner and Joint Commissioner of Cyberabad police along with the SHO of Madhapur police station have been directed not to interfere with peaceful possession of the restaurant’s property, unless there is any criminal complaint against it.

The High Court order concerns a petition filed by Urban Asia Restaurants and Hotels Private Ltd, that the police failed to take action on its complaint alleging that the L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd resorted to harassment in an undue manner, by disconnecting power connection to its premises on the third floor of Metro Rail mall in Madhapur. The allegations are of offences being committed under sections 341, 504, 506, 420 and 383 of the IPC.

The restaurant has alleged that the promises made by L&T Metro Rail(Hyderabad) Ltd in running a food court at its metro station mall in Hitec city, Madhapur are not being adhered to.