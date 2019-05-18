Food Corporation to buy 3.44 lakh metric tonnes rice from Telangana millers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Food Corporation of India (FCI) officials assured the rice millers of Telangana that the corporation will buy 3.44 lakh metric tons of raw rice under custom milled rice (CMR) quota.

A delegation from FCI, which met the State Civil Supplies officials at the Civil Supplies Bhavan here on Friday, said they will sort out delays in certification process of custom milled rice and also expedite the process of obtaining the rice.

The delegation comprised FCI Chief Advisor SP Kar, General Manager, Operation, Hemanth Jain and Telangana FCI GM Ashwini Kumar.

During the meeting, State Civil Supplies Commissioner Akun Sabharwal requested the FCI officials to resolve all the issues the Telangana government has been facing with regard to paddy procurement, CMR and storage space and.

In response, the FCI officials gave assurance that all the issues will be resolved.

Stating that till now 68 lakh metric tons of paddy has been procured during this year’s Kharif and Rabi seasons and as of now space is required for storing 23 lakh metric tons of rice, Commissioner Sabharwal informed the FCI officials that the corporation is not providing sufficient storage space.

Shortage of godowns

While informing that they have been facing problems in collecting custom milled rice due to piling up of raw rice and boiled rice in FCI godowns, he requested the FCI officials to make arrangements to move this rice through rail route to other states. The FCI officials responded positively and assured that the rice will be immediately moved to Kerala and Karnataka.