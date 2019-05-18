Home States Telangana

Mother and 9-year-old daughter electrocuted while drying clothes

In an unfortunate incident, a 34-year-old woman and her nine-year-old daughter were electrocuted while they were drying clothes at their home in Balapur on the city outskirts on Friday.  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an unfortunate incident, a 34-year-old woman and her nine-year-old daughter were electrocuted while they were drying clothes at their home in Balapur on the city outskirts on Friday.  Two other children sustained injuries. Police suspect the incident occurred due to a short circuit.

The deceased were identified as Mohd Salma Begum and her second daughter Saniya, while Salma’s two other children, Muskan and Shammu, sustained injuries. 

According to police, Mohd Chand and his wife Salma Begum had been residing at Saif colony under the Balapur police limits of Rachakonda commissionerate, along with their five children.

Chand is a daily-wage labourer who works at a nearby function hall, while Salma was a homemaker. On Friday, Salma was washing the clothes when the incident happen, which was after Chand left for work. Around 11am, while she was hanging the clothes on a GI wire, Salma and her three daughters suffered an electric shock. Salma and Saniya died on spot, while Muskan and Shammu received injuries. Police who rushed to the spot, prima facie found that the incident could have happened due to a short circuit. The service cable supplying power to the house, could have conducted electricity to the GI wire which in turn broke the insulation, the police personnel said.

Police suspect that the children were standing close to their mother when the incident happened and in an attempt to rescue her, they could have touched her, not knowing that she was electrocuted.  Based on Chand’s complaint, a case has been registered and the bodies were handed over to the family after autopsy. 

