Shadnagar civic official caught taking Rs.10000 bribe

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A junior assistant of Shadnagar municipality in Rangareddy district was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Saturday while accepting a bribe of `10,000 in return for some official favours. The arrested has been identified as P Shekar Reddy and it is learnt that the accused sought the bribe for tax assessment.

According to ACB officials, they caught the junior assistant when the accused was accepting the bribe amount from the complainant Dr P Narender. The bribe amount was recovered from his possession.