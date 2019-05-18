Home States Telangana

Telangana : Three-year-old dies after MLA's convoy rams two-wheeler

The girl suffered severe head injuries and died instantaneously while her mother and uncle suffered minor injuries.

MULUGU: A three-year-old girl was killed after a convoy vehicle of Mulugu MLA Danasari Anasuya, popularly known as Seethakka, rammed into the two-wheeler in which she was travelling. The accident took place on Saturday near Jeedivagu Koya gudem in Eturunagaram mandal in the district.

The girl was identified as Sravanthi of Gothi Koya gudem near Pakavapur. According to police, the girl was travelling along with her mother Vijaya and uncle K Arun at the time when the accident took place.

Sravanthi's mother was going to drop her in an anganwadi center in Pakavapur when a convoy vehicle of the MLA hit the two-wheeler. Sravanthi suffered severe head injuries and died instantaneously. Her mother and uncle suffered minor injuries and were shifted to the local government hospital for treatment.

The MLA was going to Mallur when the accident occurred. A case has been registered by the local police abd an investigation is underway.

