Home States Telangana

Telangana BJP leaders perform 'yagam' seeking Modi's return as PM 

Prayers have been offered to the goddess so that Modi would have her blessings in his second stint as PM and all obstacles are removed, it said.

Published: 18th May 2019 09:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2019 09:01 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: BJP leaders in Telangana Saturday performed a 'Yagam' at Warangal seeking divine blessings for Narendra Modi to become Prime Minister again.

The Raja Syamala Maha Yagam (religious ritual) was performed at Hanmakonda in Warangal district, seeking the blessings of Goddess Bhadrakali for Modi, the BJP said in a release.

Modi's rule has been popular and pro-people, but he had to face some obstacles, it said.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Prayers have been offered to the goddess so that Modi would have her blessings in his second stint as PM and all obstacles are removed, it said.

State BJP president K Laxman attended the event as chief guest.

Prayers have also been offered, wishing that Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are freed from the rule of 'Chandras (Chief Ministers K Chandrasekhar Rao and N Chandrababu Naidu) and BJP expands, the release added.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Telangana BJP Lok sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections 2019 yagam PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jasprit Bumrah (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: How will the batting-friendly pitches in England affect India's campaign?
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Gallery
It's been an eventful first year of marriage for Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle, now known formally as the Duchess of Sussex. (Photo | AP)
One year after wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan have new home, son
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar shows his inked finger after casting vote at a polling station during the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections in Patna Sunday May 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
India votes in seventh and final phase for electing 17th Lok Sabha 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp