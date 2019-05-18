Why trouble students? KCR for ‘pleasant’ Formation Day fete

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Formation Day celebrations on June 2 are likely to be held at the Public Gardens, instead of the usual Parade Grounds. There will also be sea change in the way the event is celebrated. The ceremonial parade, that sees the participation of police and students, is likely to be cancelled this time.

These decisions were taken at a review meeting held by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Friday. Rao discussed with officials on if it would be wise to conduct a parade under the scorching sun.

The chief minister suggested officials to explore other options to conduct State functions such as Independence Day, Republic Day and State Formation Day in a better way, without causing trouble to the people. “These functions should be conducted in a pleasant and comfortable manner, without troubling the people, police or students,” he said. Rao asked officials whether changes were necessary in the manner of celebration. “Is it really necessary to deploy police forces across the State, organise a parade and also trouble students?” he asked.

State Formation Day — June 2 — falls on a Sunday this year. “Making students suffer is not proper. In the past, students have fainted under the sun at such events,” Rao recalled.

Several senior officials at the meeting told Rao that the Parade Grounds was not suited for State functions. “Functions should be held in the open space in front of Jubilee Hall in the Public Gardens,” suggested Anjani Kumar, Hyderabad Police Commissioner. Other officials too endorsed the proposal. They noted that several States had dispensed with the tradition of conducting ceremonial parades.

The meeting also finalised the programme for the State Formation Day this year. The function will be held between 9 am and 10.30 am. The Chief Secretary will host ‘At Home’ at 10.30 am. Kavi Sammelanam will be organised at Jubilee Hall at 11 am.

