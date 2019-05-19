Telangana: Congress’ Komatireddy Lakshmi richest of MLC bypoll candidates

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress’ Komatireddy Lakshmi is the richest among candidates fighting in the upcoming bypolls to the State Legislative Council. She is seeking election to the Nalgonda Local Authorities’ Constituency (LAC). Two other vacant seats in the Council-- Rangareddy and Warangal -- are also up for grabs.

According to affidavits submitted to the ECI, Lakshmi’s declared assets are worth nearly Rs 200 crore, more than Rangareddy TRS candidate and former minister P Mahender Reddy or even Warangal TRS candidate Pochampally Srinivas Reddy.

Lakshmi is one of only two women who had filed their nominations for the byelections. It is first time contesting any elections. Most of her assets are her interests in companies Sushee Infra and Mining Limited and Sushee Media Private Limited, the latter of which is reported to be the promoter of a news channel.

Lakshmi has declared possession of 4kg of gold, worth Rs 1.38 crore, and a 30-carat diamond, worth Rs 50 lakh. A businesswoman by profession, she has immovable assets worth Rs 28 crore with lands and residential buildings in Chityal, Medchal and Moinabad.

Her assets are worth more than the husband, Mungode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, who has declared Rs 31 crore. Lakshmi is, in fact, seeking election to a seat that was vacated by Rajagopal Reddy after he won his seat in the Assembly elections of December 2018. Lakshmi’s opponent from the TRS -- Tera Chinnapa Reddy -- has declared assets worth Rs 163 crore. Pochampally Srinivas Reddy’s assets are worth Rs 19 crore.