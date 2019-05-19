Telangana: KCR demands 2,000 MW more power from Centre

By Express News Service

RAMAGUNDAM/HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday demanded that the Centre supply 2,000 MW of additional power from the NTPC to Telangana, to meet the growing demand.

The chief minister, after inspecting the construction of the NTPC’s 1,600 MW power plant at Ramagundam, said this additional power must be supplied immediately from NTPC plants elsewhere in the country.

“We provide 24-hour power supply to farmers. The Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, which will be started this year, requires 6,000 MW. The State’s consumption of power — which was already highest in the country — is increasing. This makes it all the more necessary that at least 2,000 MW power from your plants should be made available to us,” Rao told NTPC officials.

The officials responded positively, and Rao sought for them to finalise the modalities.

At the 1,600 MW power plant in Ramagundam, two units with a capacity of 800 MW would be made operational by October 2020, and another two units of the same capacity would start power generation by February, 2021, NTPC officials said.

Rao, in turn, asked them to expedite works so the plant starts functioning ahead of the deadline. He added that the State would permit the NTPC to start solar power generation at all major irrigation projects in Telangana.

‘Coal policy must be revamped’

KCR said the Centre’s policy of allocating coal to thermal power plants was lopsided and though Singareni Collieries Company Limited was near NTPC’s Ramagundam plant, the coal linkage provided for the power plant was with Mandakini, in Odisha, 950 km away