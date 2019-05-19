Telangana: Three arrested for forging KCR’s sign

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A three-member gang, including the owner of a cold storage plant, was arrested on Saturday by Cyberabad police at Raidurgam, on charges of forging Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s signature on a fake letterhead of TRS party. According to police, the accused used the fake TRS party letterhead to write to the Rangareddy District Collector, asking him to take steps for regularisation of a portion of land in Gachibowli.

The arrested are identified as Mohammed Osman Qureshi, Syed Rashid Hussain and B Amarendra, while Baba Khan, who arranged the fake letterheads with signatures of the Chief Minister is absconding. Khan had claimed that he was a TRS party leader. Police launched a hunt to nab him. DCP Madhapur A Venkateshwar Rao said that Qureshi wanted to regularise the land portion and issue latest pahani documents for the same, but could not get the work done.

He approached his friend Rashid, who in turn contacted his friend Baba Khan. Khan arranged 10 fake letterheads of TRS party with signatures of the CM for Rs 45,000, which Rashid supplied to Qureshi for Rs 60,000. Qureshi drafted a letter addressed to the Rangareddy Collector, with instructions to mutate the ownership of the land to Qureshi.

The letter also said that the applicant (Qureshi) has approached him and that he was in distress. Since the records were already verified, the Collector and the Tehsildar concerned should complete the work soon. Copies of the letter were submitted to RDO Rajendranagar and tehsildar Serilingampally.

The officials of RDO’s office sensed something was fishy and inquired with the CM’s Office and found that the letters were fake. They immediately approached the police. Based on the clues, police nabbed three persons.