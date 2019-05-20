Home States Telangana

Delay in FIRs’ revision, Hajipur victims’ families yet to get relief

While they have received Rs 25,000 as the first instalment, the other known victims’ kin have been awarded none as of yet. 

Police collect remains of 18-year-old girl in Hajipur village on Monday | Express

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Delay in revising the FIRs of the gruesome Hajipur serial murder and rape cases has, in turn, been preventing hapless parents of two of the three victims from getting the compensation as assured by the POCSO Act.According to senior officials at the Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri District Collectorate, only the family of the 14-year-old girl — the latest of the killer’s victims — have received compensation under the POCSO Act. While they have received Rs 25,000 as the first instalment, the other known victims’ kin have been awarded none as of yet. 

Officials said that the family of the 11-year-old girl — the first identified victim from the year 2015 — was yet to the compensation as her FIR still consisted of sections under those of a missing case rather than those of rape. They would only get the compensation if the latter charge has been included in the report. 

“One of the families has not gotten the compensation as the sections mentioned in the FIR are yet to be changed from those of a missing case to those of a rape case. As only her bones were recovered from the site, the police are to ascertain rape and charge FIR under those lines. This has to be done for us to process the relief,” said Anita Ramachandran, Collector, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district.

READ| Villagers want Hajipur serial killer hanged

Meanwhile, in the case of the 18-year-old victim, who had gone missing in April this year, the collectorate could only give out a compensation of Rs 12,500 as the FIR bears that she was a major at the time of the incident. However, officials said that, as per investigation, she was merely 3-4 months short of turning 18 when the incident happened, making her family eligible for the POCSO relief. 

Will ensure justice to victims, kin: KTR
Responding to the protests and hunger strike held by kin of Hajipur victims over the past few days, the TRS working president KT Rama Rao assured that the victims and their families would get justice. He reportedly spoke to the village sarpanch Bittu Srinivas over phone regarding the same. Sources say that KTR may visit Hajipur village during the month of July or after the poll code comes to an end

