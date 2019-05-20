Home States Telangana

Exit polls 2019: NDA sweep may dent KCR's national ambitions and third front dreams

At the moment, it appears the TRS will not have much role to play in the Centre.

CM KCR greets people at the plenary session at the GBR Cultural Centre at Kompally (EPS | Vinay Madapu)

Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) President and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With exit polls predicting a landslide victory for  NDA, the TRS which hoped to play a major role at a national level in the formation of the next government, might pipe down and remain contended with the rich harvest of Lok Sabha seats it is expected to reap in Telangana.

Even though signals are in favour of the BJP,  the TRS, nonetheless, has not yet given up hope of finding some elbow room to jockey itself to play a role in the formation of a non-BJP government, in the event of the exit polls going wide off the mark, which is not very uncommon.

At the moment, it appears the TRS will not have many roles to play in the Centre. It will be limited to Telangana state and it is likely to maintain government-to-government relations with the centre at Delhi.  The added advantage this time is that since the TRS would have more number of Lok Sabha seats which would help it have much better bargaining power for securing projects and funds for the state. 

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

As the BJP is likely to form the government on its own, it is expected that the TRS would prefer conciliation to a confrontation with the centre to protect the interests of the state.

In the outgoing central government, the TRS supported the BJP on some key decisions like demonetisation and introduction of Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The TRS, however, differed with the BJP on some issues and fought which are mostly related to the state.

“If Modi comes to power once again, the TRS’ role will be very much limited. As majority exit poll reports indicated that NDA will retain power at the Centre, the TRS may not be able to take any active political role in Delhi,” one  TRS leader, who did not want his name quoted,  said.

In fact,  TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao wanted to float Federal Front in case of there is a hung Lok Sabha.

Rao met leaders of several regional parties. But it may not be possible now in the fast-changing political situation at the centre. The TRS, with majority Lok Sabha members in the state, would be able to bring pressure on the Central government seeking more funds for the State in the coming five years.
 
As expected, the Congress leaders took the results with a pinch of salt with regard to predictions for Telangana. The party leaders said that they would win four to five seats in Telangana.  At the national, the Congress leaders felt that the BJP will fall short of the magic figure.

“We do not trust exit poll results conducted by the electronic media, as most of them are sold out to Narendra Modi. Even if a media house finds that the BJP is losing, it does not want to hurt the ego of  Modi. That is why they are giving an edge to BJP,” TPCC treasurer Guduru Narayana Reddy said.

He said that the BJP won 225 seats in 2014 Lok Sabha elections in the Hindi heartland. But, in 2019 polls, the BJP would lose 50 per cent of the 225 seats, Narayana Reddy said and averred that the BJP could not form the next government in Delhi.

Meanwhile, BJP state president K Laxman said that exit polls are only a reflection.

“The BJP is emerging as a clear winner, bagging 300 seats,” he said. “The party would not need any support from any regional party including YSRCP or TRS to form the government,” he said. “KCR’s effort to forge federal front is an exercise in futility,” he said, adding that in Telangana it is emerging as an alternative to  TRS.

NDA TRS Lok sabha elections 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019 India elections 2019 Exit Polls 2019

