HMWSSB holds talks with private agency on sewerage master plan for Hyderabad periphery

Officials said that the objective of the master plan was to enable the water board to implement 100 per cent sewerage network coverage.

Published: 20th May 2019 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2019 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Reportedly, at least Rs 10,000 crore would be required for implementing the master plan.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In view of the State government proposing a comprehensive sewerage master plan for the peripheral circles of Greater Hyderabad, the  Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) conducted a review meeting with Delhi-based Shah Technical Consultants Private Limited to discuss a draft master plan regarding the same for the entire service area of the water board — including the four IT hubs and barring the core city. 

HMWSSB Executive Director M Satyanarayana, along with Director (Revenue) Vijay Kumar Reddy, Director (Projects) Sridar Babu and other senior officials of the water board met with the agency. 
Service area  expanded 
They said that the water board’s jurisdiction has been expanding on account of merger of the surrounding municipal areas, mandals and villages.  The present service area has been expanded up to the Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits for water supply, sewerage infrastructure development and maintenance. As of now, the peripheral circles do not have a proper sewage network. 

Reportedly, at least Rs 10,000 crore would be required for implementing the master plan. The project, once sanctioned, will be completed in 3 to 5 years, the officials added. With the city’s population being 1.25 crore at present, about 1,810 MLD of sewage is generated. By the year 2051, the population is bound to increase to 2.62 crore when about 3,776 MLD of sewage is expected to be generated. Needless to say, there is urgent demand for a sewerage master plan for Greater Hyderabad to tackle waste generation.

100% coverage 
