Labour department to hold film contest on child labour 

HYDERABAD: The Labour Department State Resource Centre for Elimination of Child and Adolescent Labour will be conducting a short film competition aiming to increase awareness about child and adolescent labour.The final day for the submission of the 3 min long short films is 31st May.

The department aims to garner more buzz about the subject through social medical as a special price of Rs 50,000 would be given to the film which will garner most views in YouTube.The themes of the competitions will highlight issues faced by young children, when they are forced into labour such as sexual abuse, working in hazardous occupations etc.The final day of submitting the 3 min short films is 31st May.