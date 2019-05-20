Home States Telangana

Telangana: Man booked for harassing minor girl

In a shocking event, one of the Armoor Municipality TRS party councillor’s husband J Srinu faced allegations that he harassed a minor girl on the name marriage.

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD : In a shocking event, one of the Armoor Municipality TRS party councillor’s husband J Srinu faced allegations that he harassed a minor girl on the name marriage. After receiving a  complaint on this from the minor girl, the police have registered a case under the  POSCO act against J Srinu on Sunday. 

Armoor SHO P Raghavendar told Express that investigation was under progress. He has said that there was no sexual harassment or cheating involved in the case with the minor girl. Srinu belongs to the fifth ward and the minor girl belongs to same locality.

She had received phone calls and WhatsApp messages from Srinu demanding her to marry him. She told all the issue to her family members and  lodged a complaint with the police.

