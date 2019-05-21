Alleging negligence by NIMS staff, patient’s attendants thrash doctor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Barely two days after resident doctors at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) submitted a representation to the health minister to beef up security, a doctor at the institute was allegedly assaulted by a patient’s relatives in the early hours of Monday.

The attendants of one P Nikhil, who was brought to NIMS after he met with an accident around 4:15 am, roughed up Dr Anvesh, alleging that the doctors and staff were not attending to Nikhil.

According to Dr Anvesh, the patient needed a CT scan, for which he was reportedly sent to the radiology ward around 5:15 am. Some of Nikhil’s attendants, however, began abusing him (Dr Anvesh) and later manhandled him.

They allegedly threatened the doctor with dire consequences, saying they were close to minister T Srinivasa Yadav. Dr Anvesh also showed a video to journalists, depicting how the attendants had a free run of the emergency ward and tried to intimidate him.

“The patient met with an accident after hitting a road divider under the influence of alcohol. The patient’s attendants were abusing the doctors. Yet, we conducted the procedures without any delay,” Dr Anvesh said.

“The efficacy of these ‘herbal’ or ‘natural’ methods may not be good enough to validate their usage. How efficient is the drug or medication in doing what it is supposed to do? In the case of diabetic medication, blood-sugar levels should be substantially reduced. If these fruits or nuts reduce only 2 mg per decilitre, the efficacy cannot be validated. With no thorough research, it will only do more harm than good,” said an endocrinologist from a corporate hospital in Hyderabad.

The National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) confirms that till date, it has not done any scientific research on the fruit or nut. “If they are indeed bitter almonds, they do contain hydrocyanic acids, which can have adverse health effects. While almonds have been known to have qualities that reduce blood-sugar levels, consuming large amounts, required to make a substantial difference, would result in high calorie and fat intake, which is counterproductive for diabetes patients,” said an official.

While most brick-and-mortar ayurvedic shops do not have sugar badam readily available, they get it for customers who pre-order. However, online marketplaces Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal have several firms selling these fruits with a disclaimer saying they take no responsibility for the product. Even closed Facebook groups and online videos are being circulated to point attention to these herbal ‘remedies’.