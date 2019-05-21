Home States Telangana

Alleging negligence by NIMS staff, patient’s attendants thrash doctor

Yet, we conducted the procedures without any delay," Dr Anvesh said.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Barely two days after resident doctors at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) submitted a representation to the health minister to beef up security, a doctor at the institute was allegedly assaulted by a patient’s relatives in the early hours of Monday.

The attendants of one P Nikhil, who was brought to NIMS after he met with an accident around 4:15 am, roughed up Dr Anvesh, alleging that the doctors and staff were not attending to Nikhil.

According to Dr Anvesh, the patient needed a CT scan, for which he was reportedly sent to the radiology ward around 5:15 am. Some of Nikhil’s attendants, however, began abusing him (Dr Anvesh) and later manhandled him.

They allegedly threatened the doctor with dire consequences, saying they were close to minister T Srinivasa Yadav. Dr Anvesh also showed a video to journalists, depicting how the attendants had a free run of the emergency ward and tried to intimidate him.

“The patient met with an accident after hitting a road divider under the influence of alcohol. The patient’s attendants were abusing the doctors. Yet, we conducted the procedures without any delay,” Dr Anvesh said.

