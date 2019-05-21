Hyderabad woman tortured in Kuwait rescued

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A resident of Secunderabad who was stuck in Kuwait since 2017, was rescued after the intervention of local police and the Minister of External Affairs into the matter.

Mehraj Begum of Bansilalpet in Secunderabad went to Kuwait due to financial problems. However, when she reached, she was asked to work as labourer and lifting heavy materials from one level of the house to another. She was also allegedly tortured and not given proper food and accommodation.