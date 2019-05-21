Congress cadre lodge complaint against Maheshwaram MLA for defection

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress party activists from Maheshwaram Assembly constituency on Monday lodged a complaint against their MLA P Sabitha Indra Reddy, at the Chaitanyapuri police station under Rachakonda commissionerate. The allegation is that the MLA had cheated them by defecting to another party.

Enugu Jangareddy, the former MPTC of Kandukur in Rangareddy district, leads the group that filed the complaint. “Sabitha Indra Reddy won as an MLA on Congress ticket, but she chose to defect to the ruling TRS party soon after winning. All of the constituency’s Congress cadre worked very hard during the elections to ensure that she won with a good majority. If she is an MLA today, it is only because of the support from the Congress party and its devout workers,” Jangareddy stated.

“Now, she has cheated the people of the constituency by defecting to another party after coming to power. We demand a case against her on the charges of cheating,” he further added.

Jangareddy also stated that they would lodge complaints against the “cheating” MLA at all the police stations that fall under the Maheshwaram Assembly constituency. In the Chaitanyapuri police limits, only RK Puram division falls under the Maheshwaram constituency.

Though no case was registered, Chaitanyapuri have made a general diary (GD) entry of the complaint.