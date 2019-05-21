Home States Telangana

DOST issue: Telangana High Court permits colleges to hold admissions autonomously

However, the government pleaders sought three weeks time to file their counter-affidavits, following which the court passed the interim order. The court posted the matter to June 6 for next hearing.

Published: 21st May 2019 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2019 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court passed an interim order allowing degree colleges which approached the court, opposing the enforcement of Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST), to conduct admissions autonomously.

However, the court directed the petitioning colleges that they will have to inform the students regarding pendency of this writ petition and that the colleges will have to get a signed undertaking from the students stating they are aware this order is subject to outcome of the petition.

A total of 12 petitioners approached the HC, complaining against the respondents -- Telangana government, TSCHE, Commissionerate of Collegiate Education, OU and DOST Convener -- for enforcing online admissions to undergraduate courses.

