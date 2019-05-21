Former TV9 CEO seeks anticipatory bail

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former TV9 CEO, V Ravi Prakash filed three petitions on Monday, seeking anticipatory bail, in three different cases registered against him by the Cyberabad and Hyderabad police. Hearing of these cases is scheduled for the vacation bench on Wednesday.

Of the three cases registered against the petitioner, one is by the Banjara Hills police and the other two by Cyberabad police. It may be mentioned here that Prakash had filed a petition last Wednesday to hear his appeal. However, the Court rejected his plea and made it clear that there was no urgency in hearing the case.