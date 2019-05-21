Home States Telangana

Immovable assets evade young Telangana IPS officers

However, only 40 per cent of IPS officers in Telangana submitted details of their assets to the DoPT, an exercise they need to do every year.

By Mouli Mareedu
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Young IPS officers in Telangana have nothing to lean back on except their salaries, according to their declarations of assets. These officers have no immovable assets, as per information they gave to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

In their declarations of immovable properties, young IPS officers — Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), CCS, Hyderabad, Avinash Mohanty (2005 batch), SP, Medak, Chandana Deepti (2012 batch), Chetana Mylabathula (2013 batch), B K Rahul Hegde, (2014 batch), Sharath Chandra Pawar (2016 batch) and R Rama Rajeswari (2009 batch) said they did not own any properties.

Interestingly, young IPS officers — who started working in the last five years — and senior ones — of the rank of DG and ADGP — complied with the norms by submitting their details as per rule 16 (2) of the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968. According to the rule, every member of the service must submit his/her Immovable Property Returns (IPR) in the prescribed form by January 31 each year in respect of the previous year.

