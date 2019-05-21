‘Jaggery prasadam as bad as sugar’

V Nilesh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The recent decision by temple authorities in Yadagirigutta and Bhadrachalam to use jaggery, instead of sugar, to prepare prasadam, as per a suggestion by the Endowments Department, is being hailed by some as a great move towards good health. But nutrition experts say there’s no big difference between the two sweetening agents. Jaggery, experts point out, is just as bad for people trying to cut their sugar consumption.

“Both have almost the same amount of calories. Jaggery has some minerals, but their presence is not significant. Jaggery also has iron, but it is not known how much of it can be absorbed by the human body,”, said Dr K Damayanthi, expert in dietetics and scientist at the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN). Former NIN director Dr B Sesikeran pointed out that jaggery, sugar, and even honey, are not very different as they contain sucrose, and raise sugar levels in the body.

As per the Indian food composition tables, developed by NIN, in 100 g of jaggery, 84% is carbohydrates and 11% is moisture. Dietary fibre and most micro-nutrients are missing. Both (jaggery and sugar) get converted into blood sugar immediately after consumption, as they have a high glycemic index,”said endocrinologist Dr Ravi Sankar Erukulapati.