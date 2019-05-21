KT Rama Rao should visit Hajipur victims’ kin: Hanumantha Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Veteran Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Monday demanded that TRS working president KT Rama Rao visit the families of the victims of Hajipur serial killer and provide financial assistance.

The former MP said it is unfortunate that the police had arrested these families who were on fast demanding capital punishment to the serial killer. He further urged the State government to pay Rs 50 lakh to each of these families.