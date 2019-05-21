Home States Telangana

K Laxman confident of BJP winning more Lok Sabha seats in Telangana

21st May 2019

BJP flags

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president K Laxman exuded confidence that the BJP, contrary to the results of the exit polls, would win more Lok Sabha seats in Telangana. The surveys conducted by various media houses have predicted that the saffron party will bag just one or two seats.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Monday, K Laxman said that the BJP would return to power at the national level with a decisive majority.

The performance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in delivering a corruption-free rule and the courage and conviction he had displayed in ensuring internal security would help the party score a resounding victory on May 23, he said.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

In Telangana, the BJP is going to rewrite history just the way it is going to do in West Bengal where the dictators are in power. Another outcome of the election would be decimation of the Congress in Telangana, he said. Taking a jibe at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the senior leader said the BJP’s victory would prove hollow the claims of the TRS chief on the capability of Indian Air Force (IAF).

Rao had said that not even a mosquito had died in the surgical strikes that India had conducted on terror camps in Pakistan. The BJP would return to power with absolute majority at the national level since opposition parties without any agenda had joined hands to sully the image of Modi but people had seen though their game, he said.

The general elections were a reflection of the outrage of the country’s people against those who, instead of strengthening the hands of Narendra Modi as he set out to avenge Pulwama carnage, began speaking in voices that sounded like music to the ears of Pakistani rulers, Laxman said.

