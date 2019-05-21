Sabitha Indra Reddy should resign voluntarily, demands Mallu Bhatti

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday demanded that Maheshwaram MLA P Sabitha Indra Reddy resign as an MLA voluntarily, after she shifted her loyalties from Congress to TRS. He was addressing the gathering on the second day of his Prajaswamya Parirakshana Yatra, held in the Maheshwaram Assembly segment on Monday.

Addressing meetings at Maheshwaram and Kandukuru areas, Bhatti said that as per the Act, if a candidate was elected on one party symbol, they should continue in the same party until their tenure was over. “But several Congress MLAs, including Sabitha Indra Reddy, has chosen to shift their loyalties. The people will teach her a fitting lesson,” he sad.

The Congress party is taking up the Prajaswamya Parirakshana Yatra in Assembly segments where the Congress MLAs defected to the ruling TRS. In multiple phases, as many as 11 Congress MLAs had defected to the TRS party. Bhatti started his yatra first in Maheshwaram Assembly segment. Similar yatras will be taken up in ten other segments as well. Several Congress leaders including Chevella Lok Sabha candidate Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, and TPCC working president Kusum Kumar participated in the yatra.

Speaking to reporters, Bhatti said that he did not think Sangareddy Congress MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy would defect to TRS. Referring to the defectors as ‘cheaters’, he claimed that if cheaters sat in the Assembly, the Acts made by them would also be to that effect.