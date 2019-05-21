Home States Telangana

Sabitha Indra Reddy should resign voluntarily, demands Mallu Bhatti

Referring to the defectors as ‘cheaters’, he claimed that if cheaters sat in the Assembly, the Acts made by them would also be to that effect.

Published: 21st May 2019 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2019 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, CLP leader | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday demanded that Maheshwaram MLA P Sabitha Indra Reddy resign as an MLA voluntarily, after she shifted her loyalties from Congress to TRS. He was addressing the gathering on the second day of his Prajaswamya Parirakshana Yatra, held in the Maheshwaram Assembly segment on Monday.

Addressing meetings at Maheshwaram and Kandukuru areas, Bhatti said that as per the Act, if a candidate was elected on one party symbol, they should continue in the same party until their tenure was over. “But several Congress MLAs, including Sabitha Indra Reddy, has chosen to shift their loyalties. The people will teach her a fitting lesson,” he sad.

The Congress party is taking up the Prajaswamya Parirakshana Yatra in Assembly segments where the Congress MLAs defected to the ruling TRS. In multiple phases, as many as 11 Congress MLAs had defected to the TRS party. Bhatti started his yatra first in Maheshwaram Assembly segment. Similar yatras will be taken up in ten other segments as well. Several Congress leaders including Chevella Lok Sabha candidate Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, and TPCC working president Kusum Kumar participated in the yatra.

Speaking to reporters, Bhatti said that he did not think Sangareddy Congress MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy would defect to TRS. Referring to the defectors as ‘cheaters’, he claimed that if cheaters sat in the Assembly, the Acts made by them would also be to that effect.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabitha Indra Reddy Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
PM Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Badrinath shrine. (Photo | Chowkidar Narendra Modi Twitter)
Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana: Anil Srinivasan's take on Exit Polls and Lok Sabha Elections 2019
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp