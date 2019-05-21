Sugar badam health fad a rip-off, say experts

Oishani Mojumder By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Yet another herbal-medicine fad has hit the market — this time targeting the diabetes epidemic in India. Traders claim the fruit of the Mahagony tree, sky fruit — colloquially called ‘sugar badam’ or ‘kadwa badam’ — if eaten before lunch and dinner, helps control blood-sugar levels. But scientists and doctors — both allopathic and ayurvedic — don’t encourage people to follow this fad.

The ambiguity surrounding this fruit has led many to even confuse it with ‘bitter almonds’. The ambiguity stems from the fact that no long-term randomised controlled research has been undertaken to study the effects of sky fruit in relation to controlling diabetes.

Associate professor at Dr BRKR Government Ayurvedic College and Hospital, Erragadda, Dr N Uma Srinivas Rao, who is doing research on ayurvedic medication to cure diabetes, refutes claims that sky fruit is a part of ancient Indian ayurvedic medication.

“None of these fruits or nuts has been researched or found to reduce sugar levels. These health fads have clearly been started to rip people off. Not everything natural can be considered as ayurvedic medication,” he said.

Agreeing with this, Dr Vasantha Lakshmi, another scholar from the Government Ayurvedic College, said: “Sky fruit is mentioned in Chinese medicine. However, it is used as part of a 10-natural-ingredient concoction to treat hepatic injuries. It is widely manufactured in Malaysia and exported.”

Hours after patient’s attendants roughed up the duty doctor, the Punjagutta police registered cases based on a complaint from the hospital.

According to the police, they received the complaint from Dr Anees Fatima, duty resident, Department of HA, NIMS Hospital, stating that around 6 am on Monday, some unknown persons, said to be attendants of a patient, assaulted the duty doctors and threatened them with dire consequences.

Nikhil arrived at the emergency ward at 4.22 am and was examined by CMO Dr Anvesh and the emergency team on duty. The patient was advised emergency protocol and given necessary treatment.

“The attendant rushed the patient downstairs to the CMO, and the CMO made a call to the radiology resident on duty around 5.12 am. According to call records, the patient’s attendants were hasty and rushed him back to the entrance. They then started manhandling CMO Dr Anvesh,” Anees said in her complaint.