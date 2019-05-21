Home States Telangana

Sugar badam health fad a rip-off, say experts

Yet another herbal-medicine fad has hit the market — this time targeting the diabetes epidemic in India.

By Oishani Mojumder
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Yet another herbal-medicine fad has hit the market — this time targeting the diabetes epidemic in India. Traders claim the fruit of the Mahagony tree, sky fruit — colloquially called ‘sugar badam’ or ‘kadwa badam’ — if eaten before lunch and dinner, helps control blood-sugar levels. But scientists and doctors — both allopathic and ayurvedic — don’t encourage people to follow this fad.

The ambiguity surrounding this fruit has led many to even confuse it with ‘bitter almonds’. The ambiguity stems from the fact that no long-term randomised controlled research has been undertaken to study the effects of sky fruit in relation to controlling diabetes.

Associate professor at Dr BRKR Government Ayurvedic College and Hospital, Erragadda, Dr N Uma Srinivas Rao, who is doing research on ayurvedic medication to cure diabetes, refutes claims that sky fruit is a part of ancient Indian ayurvedic medication.

“None of these fruits or nuts has been researched or found to reduce sugar levels. These health fads have clearly been started to rip people off. Not everything natural can be considered as ayurvedic medication,” he said.

Agreeing with this, Dr Vasantha Lakshmi, another scholar from the Government Ayurvedic College, said: “Sky fruit is mentioned in Chinese medicine. However, it is used as part of a 10-natural-ingredient concoction to treat hepatic injuries. It is widely manufactured in Malaysia and exported.”

