Activists express solidarity with Dalit professor Sujatha Surepally

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Activists and students from across the country have expressed solidarity with Dalit activist from Satavahana University, Sujatha Surepally, who is currently in the middle of a controversy, wherein she has been named a ‘Maoist sympathiser’.

Surepally is also fighting for justice on behalf of a student of the university who has accused a professor of sexual harassment.

The letter has been signed by over 250 people. It seeks intervention from the government, alleging the ABVP is running a smear campaign against Surepally.

The letter further states that such a campaign is being undertaken to discredit the campaign against sexual harassment in the university and to shield the accused.