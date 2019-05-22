Home States Telangana

Activists express solidarity with Dalit professor Sujatha Surepally

Published: 22nd May 2019 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Professor Sujatha Surepally.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Activists and students from across the country have expressed solidarity with Dalit activist from Satavahana University, Sujatha Surepally, who is currently in the middle of a controversy, wherein she has been named a ‘Maoist sympathiser’.

Surepally is also fighting for justice on behalf of a student of the university who has accused a professor of sexual harassment. 

The letter has been signed by over 250 people. It seeks intervention from the government, alleging the ABVP is running a smear campaign against Surepally. 

The letter further states that such a campaign is being undertaken to discredit the campaign against sexual harassment in the university and to shield the accused. 

