Backward Class welfare body asks Telangana government to set up 119 new schools

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All India Backward Classes Welfare Association president and former MLA R Krishnaiah on Tuesday demanded the State government to establish and begin operations of 119 new BC residential schools as soon as possible. He submitted seven memorandums on various issues to Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar.

Speaking to reporters, Krishnaiah said that the government announced that 119 more BC residential schools would be started this academic year. “But, there has been an abnormal delay. The government should start the new residential schools as soon as possible," he said.

Krishnaiah urged the minister to reimburse the fee of students of the BC community studying in NIT, AIIMS, JIPMER, IIM and other institutions. He said the government needs to pay fee of BC students pursuing courses of engineering, MBA, MCA and pharmacy. He also demanded that around 2,000 BC youth be imparted with training in various disciplines at BC study circles in the State.

Krishnaiah said that 1,200 BC students applied for stipend to study in various foreign universities. “But the State government sanctioned stipend to only 300 students. Every eligible student from the community should be given stipend,” he said.