Don’t believe in exit polls, Congress will do well across country: Uttam Kumar Reddy

HYDERABAD: Pradesh Congress Committee president N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday said his party does not believe in exit polls. Contradicting various exit polls, that are predicting a victory for the BJP-led NDA, Reddy said he was sure Congress would do well in Telangana as well as across the country.

Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, also marked as Anti-Terrorism Day. He condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his comments against the former PM, recalling that it was Gandhi who had paved the way for the information technology revolution and transformation of the Panchayat Raj system. Earlier in the day, Uttam Kumar Reddy garlanded a statue of Gandhi at Somajiguda. He was joined by senior leaders such as former PCC president Ponnala Lakhsmaiah, MLC T Jeevan Reddy, former ministers Shabbir Ali and V Hanumantha Rao.

At the meeting, Shabbir Ali said, “India is number one in IT (information technology) only because of Rajiv Gandhi’s efforts. Due to reforms initiated during his regime, villages across the country get funds directly from the Centre.” He claimed the Modi government has not given any funds to villages.

Both former minister K Jana Reddy and PCC vice president Mallu Ravi hailed Gandhi as a reformer. “Gandhi implemented several schemes and introduced to the country an anti-terrorism policy. Modi, on the other hand, has done nothing in the past five years,” said Ravi.

Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao said Rajiv Gandhi had provided reservations to women. “Without having done anything in the past five years, Modi is abusing Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi,” he said.