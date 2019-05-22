Home States Telangana

Telangana: Fee regulation in private schools demanded

As many as 100 student activists staged the protest. 

Published: 22nd May 2019 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 08:03 AM

school fee

Image for representational purposes| Express illustrations.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At a time when the schools are about to reopen after summer vacation, teachers’ and students’ associations have stepped out raising several demands and in a bid to exert pressure on the education department officials, staged protests and dharnas outside the office of Commissioner and Director of School Education on Tuesday.

Apart from the demands they had raised earlier — to fill the vacant government teacher and Mandal Education Officer (MEO) posts— now the activists have also demanded to regulate the fee collected by private schools. 

“In the absence of a monitoring body, the private schools are extracting fee from the parents as they wish,” said L Ayappa, ABVP state secretary. As many as 100 student activists staged the protest. 

