Home States Telangana

Met department warns of heatwave in Telangana till May 25

City traffic was thrown out of gear in the evening with many main roads inundated. A big tree was uprooted near Sai Siddhartha High school, Dammaiguda. 

Published: 22nd May 2019 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

heat

Image for representation (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As heatwave conditions are likely to prevail across the State till May 25, the IMD-Hyderabad has advised people not to expose themselves directly to sunlight and also take necessary precautions to avoid health problems. 

As per the TSDPS automated weather station data, Jainad mandal in Adilabad recorded a soaring temperature of 46.3 degree Celsius on Tuesday. Boath, Tamsi, and Bela mandals of Adilabad also breached 46 degree Celsius mark. 

According to Hyderabad centre of the India Meteorological Department, “Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail at isolated pockets in Telangana. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds are predicted till May 25.’’ 

Sudden thundershowers

Meanwhile, sudden thundershowers accompanied by thunderbolts and lightning lashed parts of Hyderabad and the State on Tuesday evening. Bollaram and Monda Market in the city recorded maximum rainfall of 3.9 cm and 2.1 cm respectively.  Maithrivanam, Srinagar colony, Begumpet, Quthbullapur, Kapra also recorded rainfall. 

City traffic was thrown out of gear in the evening with many main roads inundated. A big tree was uprooted near Sai Siddhartha High school, Dammaiguda. 

‘State equipped’
Chief Secretary SK Joshi informed Union Cabinet Secretary Pradeep Kumar Sinha that the State is equipped to face the heat conditions and has taken all necessary steps to ensure that the people would not suffer due to soaring temperatures 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana heat wave Telangana weather Heat wave Indian summer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp