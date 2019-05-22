Met department warns of heatwave in Telangana till May 25

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As heatwave conditions are likely to prevail across the State till May 25, the IMD-Hyderabad has advised people not to expose themselves directly to sunlight and also take necessary precautions to avoid health problems.

As per the TSDPS automated weather station data, Jainad mandal in Adilabad recorded a soaring temperature of 46.3 degree Celsius on Tuesday. Boath, Tamsi, and Bela mandals of Adilabad also breached 46 degree Celsius mark.

According to Hyderabad centre of the India Meteorological Department, “Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail at isolated pockets in Telangana. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds are predicted till May 25.’’

Sudden thundershowers

Meanwhile, sudden thundershowers accompanied by thunderbolts and lightning lashed parts of Hyderabad and the State on Tuesday evening. Bollaram and Monda Market in the city recorded maximum rainfall of 3.9 cm and 2.1 cm respectively. Maithrivanam, Srinagar colony, Begumpet, Quthbullapur, Kapra also recorded rainfall.

City traffic was thrown out of gear in the evening with many main roads inundated. A big tree was uprooted near Sai Siddhartha High school, Dammaiguda.

‘State equipped’

Chief Secretary SK Joshi informed Union Cabinet Secretary Pradeep Kumar Sinha that the State is equipped to face the heat conditions and has taken all necessary steps to ensure that the people would not suffer due to soaring temperatures