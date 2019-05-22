Home States Telangana

No doubt about genuineness of results using EVMs: TRS

We are satisfied and we will go by whether we get positive or negative results. We will go by. That it is the people's mandate, TRS leader Palla Rajeshwara Reddy said.

Published: 22nd May 2019 07:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 07:15 PM   |  A+A-

EVM

Image for representational purpose only

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The ruling TRS in Telangana Wednesday said it does not have doubts about the genuineness of the election results using EVMs with VVPATs.

"We don't have that kind of doubt. Earlier, we had raised some doubts. But it was clarified time and again and proved right by the EC, whatever their version. After that, we are convinced. We have won some elections and lost some." TRS MLC Palla Rajeshwara Reddy told PTI.

He was asked about the Election Commission rejecting the Opposition demand to first count the VVPAT slips.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

TRS had also lost many elections in the past, Reddy said.

"We are satisfied and we will go by whether we get positive or negative results. We will go by. That it is the people's mandate," he said.

The Opposition had approached the EC on Tuesday and demanded that the five random VVPATs be counted first so that if there was a problem or a mismatch, all such slips can be counted before it is too late.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
EVM TRS Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
What India expects: Top Diplomat T P Sreenivasan talks to TNIE
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Gallery
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
It's celebration time in the BJP, YSRC and DMK camps
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp