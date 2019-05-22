WATCH| Dalit body president attacked by SWAERO members in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A group of men claiming to be SWAERO members, attacked the president of National SC Reservation Parirakshana Samithi (NSCRPS) and other office bearers at the Press Club here on Tuesday while a press conference was being addressed by them on problems in Gurukulam schools in Telangana.

The Gurukul schools are run by social welfare secretary RS Praveen Kumar. Claiming themselves to be supporters of Praveen Kumar, they also attacked media persons and damaged their belongings and furniture at the press club.

NSCRPS national president Karne Srisailam took permission to hold a press conference on Tuesday on the irregularities taking place in Gurukulam schools and how SWAEROs are controlling the institutes across the State. On Monday, he met Governor ESL Narasimhan and submitted a representation, seeking action on the SWAERO network.

#WATCH: National SC Reservation Parirakshana Samithi president, Karne Srisailam, attacked during a press conference at Press Club in Hyderabad yesterday. He was speaking on irregularities in Gurukul Pathshala (residential schools for SC/ST in Telangana) pic.twitter.com/e0brXDe1Tt — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2019

Speaking to Express, Srisailam said that on Monday night he got a call from a person identified as Pola Alexander, who abused him in vulgar language and also threatened him if went ahead with the press conference.

On Tuesday as the press conference started at the Press Club, a group of unidentified persons barged into the hall, jumped on to the podium and thrashed Srisailam. Media persons intervened and tried to pacify the agitators. Police rushed to spot and brought situation under control.

They also detained the members who attacked Srisailam and others. On the other hand, Pola Alexander lodged another complaint against Srisailam and others alleging that they attacked him when he came to the Press Club.